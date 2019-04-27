10 o’clock Rock Block

Three great songs, one great artist!

Tonight for the rock block I went with Nine Inch Nails.

The three songs The Perfect Drug, Head Like A Hole, and Closer!

Whenever I think of NIN I always think of three people. All of them women. My prom date who introduced me to Nine Inch Nails, a late night coffee buddy that I always remember her saying that people that liked Closer weren’t really fans of Nine Inch Nails, and my wife as it’s one of her favorite bands. Still amazing to me how music can spark a memory.