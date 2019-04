Three great songs, one great artist!

For tonight I went with Fozzy for the rock block artist!

Chris Jericho the lead singer for Fozzy has put together an awesome trip for fans or rock and wrestling. It’s the Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux (since it’s the second one part deux makes sense). Here’s the link!

The three songs tonight are Judas, Do You Want To Start A War, and Burn Me Out!