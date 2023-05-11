05/11/23 MTV…. Black Stone Cherry…. Iron Maiden….

MTV has been effected with a recent round of layoffs, and with that, have decided to end their 36-year run of ‘MTV News’. During MTV’s heyday, the news often kept audiences in tune with breaking stories on artists, along with educating and giving a voice to the issues facing youth culture.

Black Stone Cherry will release their eighth studio album called “Screaming’ At The Sky come September 29th, and released another new track yesterday titled “Nervous”, with a music video to go along with it.

And finally, Someone is attempting to sell folks “Maiden Wear” and Iron Maiden is not pleased about it at all. An LA company is attempting to trademark the “Maiden Wear” name and use it to sell bra’s, lingerie, and pantie’s. The band is currently trying to block the attempt in court so not to cause any confusion.