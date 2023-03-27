03/27/03 Cradle Of Filth… Nikki Sixx… Foo Fighters

It looks like Danny Filth, singer of Cradle of Filth has been working on some new music with Ed Sheeran. That is definitely an interesting combination! According to Filth, Sheeran showed up one day at the studio he was at, wearing a Cradle of Filth hoodie, guitar on his back, and got on with it.

Dolly Parton is currently working on a double album that will be nothing but rock music for the first time ever, and Nikki Sixx has confirmed that he is among one of the many guest musicians that will be on the album, along with Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett, and Rob Halford, just to name a few.

There are rumors flying around that drummer Matt Cameron of Soungarden and Pearl Jam fame, will be the touring drummer for the Foo Fighters on their upcoming summer tour.