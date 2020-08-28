Rock Report 08/28/2020

Because of the cancellation of this years Summerfest, it looks like next year they plan to make some changes and come back bigger. Just announced yesterday Summerfest 2021 will take place on three consecutive weekends, going from Thursday to Sunday each week. All right confirmed acts for next year include Guns N Roses, Blink-182 and more. — SUMMERFEST 2021 FULL CHANGES—
When the Deftones celebrate a 20th anniversary they really go all out. They releasing a deluxe reissue of their 2000 smash White Pony that also will include a bonus remix disc called Black Stallion. Deftones are also teaming up with San Diego brew company Belching Beaver Brewing and releasing a White Pony IPA that will be available starting today. —FULL STORY— —BELCHING BEAVER BREWING—
If you’ve ever sung 99 Bottles of beer, you know over time it gets monotonous. You get to like 50 and just quit. Well, to keep it interesting and raise money for charity a bunch of metal singers have gotten together to sing the song. Precisely 99 metal singers to be exact, including Phil Anselmo formerly of Pantera, Gary Holt of Slayer, Matt Heafy of Trivium and more. You can download the song now via bandcamp. —CHECK IT OUT HERE—