FDOTD – Nessa

Name?
Nessa
Hometown?
CAROL STREAM
Breed?
Boxer mix
Favorite Activity?
Jumping
Favorite trick to do?
Stand up and walk
Least favorite trick to do?
Sit
Favorite person?
Jordan smith
Favorite food?
Human food
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In front of the bathroom
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Tom kief
What do you like to hump the most?
Um I’m a female we don’t do that
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Buddy
Best Dog Movie?
A dogs purpose
