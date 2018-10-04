You Wouldn’t Skip the First Course of a Meal!

A concert is like a meal. There’s a few courses, good conversations, and generally you leave satisfied. Let’s use the 95 WIIL Rock Fall Harvest Fest as our example. In a standard three course meal you have the appetizer, main course and dessert. So with that analogy, Shaman’s Harvest, is the dessert. You’ve waited the whole meal for it and if done right, fills in the corners that the first two courses didn’t get to. The DayRollers would be the main course. There to fill you up but still leave you wanting more. Last, but certainly not least would be Nate D, the appetizer. It is the job of this singer/songwriter to get you in the mood. To build the anticipation of the main course and dessert. To wet your appetite as it were.

Nate D has a big job ahead of him Thursday night, but I’m confident that this Southeastern Wisconsinite has the ability to make you hungry for more. Don’t skip the appetizer, after all, an incomplete meal is a sad thing indeed.

After watching the video about, what did you think of Nate D?