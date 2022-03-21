The wait is over…WWE 2K22 is out now!
Listen to WIIL Rock your chance to win this great game.
WWE 2K22….It Hits Different!
Throw down with the biggest and most realistic WWE Superstars and Legends! The Rock, Sasha Banks, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and more!
WWE 2K22 let’s you relive pivotal moments in Rey Mysterio’s iconic career in 2K Showcase and 619 your way to superstardom!
WWE 2K22 has a new MyGM mode too! Take the reins of Raw, SmackDown, NXT or NXT UK and draft your ultimate roster!
WWE 2K22..It hits Different… with an all new visual effects engine! Never seen before camera angles, rescanned and realistic Superstars, unique environments and more!
Make WWE 2K22 your own! The all-new My-FACTION lets you build a faction that rivals the nWo! Collect, manage, and upgrade WWE Superstars with weekly events and regular updates!
WWE 2K22 is out now on Xbox One, Xbox X and S, Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. Rated T for Teen.