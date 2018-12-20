Worldwide Radio Summit 2019 Broadcasting Student contest

Who Is Eligible And How Do You Apply?

Anyone at an accredited broadcast school or in college taking on-air or off-air broadcast and/or broadcast-journalism courses may apply. Just send an email to riasrisingstars@allaccess.com with the following information by the 11:59p (PT) FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1st, 2019:

Letter of application stating why you should be selected by the RIA’S RISING STARS SCHOLARSHIP committee that should also include a concise overview including:

*Name of school

*Current broadcast and/or broadcast-journalism courses

*Educational focus of your curriculum

*Current GPA

*Letter of reference/recommendation from a current teacher

*Your professional and personal aspirations including community/charity work

*Links to any audio or video — do not send files, please

*Those selected will fly round trip to WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2019 on MARCH 27, 28, 29, at the CASTAWAY in BURBANK, as beneficiaries of RIA’s RISING STARS scholarship program with airfare, hotel and registration expenses covered.

Please apply now at riasrisingstars@allaccess.com — and good luck!

