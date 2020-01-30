Work out with Tom! “If I can do it… so can you!” – Tom
“I know the struggle of trying to get back into shape… or to stay in shape. I’ve been working out at ELITE ENDURANCE in Kenosha and it has worked for me!!! I FEEL SO MUCH BETTER! It is a great workout. They keep it interesting. They understand my limitations… but also push me enough so that I get results. So join me and give it try!”
GIVE IT A TRY FOR FREE!!! Each week I will ask one person to join me at my Monday night (5 to 6pm) workout. Come on and give it a try! Send me an E-mail at Tom@95wiilrock.com and tell me your story. Include your name, age, city & phone number. I’ll draw 1 person each week to give it a try. If/WHEN you like it (you will get a great feeling after the workout) you can discuss with the pros at Elite Endurance if you want to keep going!
Why Elite Endurance:
*Age before ego mentality.
*Family owned and operated by local firemen.
*We work with all age groups and abilities.
*Trainer with you at all times to ensure we help you reach your fitness goals.
*Fun challenging workouts in our group or one on one settings.
*Workouts are ready and geared towards your goal
*Unique equipment that most gyms don’t have and we are always adding new
*We are not like a big box gym, which means members feel more like it’s a family
*No contract, which means no pressure for long term commitment
*Offer a full-size basketball court for rental
*We are the gym you’re looking for if you’re ready to finally take back your health. It’s not the typical generic gym where you just come in and get lost during your workout. Our knowledgeable and compassionate caring trainers want to help you as much as you want to help yourself!
ELITE ENDURANCE – “By Endurance we Conquer”
847-354-8671
EliteEndurance1.com
4211 Green Bay Road (behind Educators Credit Union, just South of Washington Road)
Kenosha
OPEN:
Monday-Friday 9a-8p
Saturday 9a-Noon
Closed Sundays