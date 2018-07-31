Woman Sexually Assaulted At Foo Fighters Wrigley Field Concert

Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images

A woman was sexually assaulted during a Foo Fighters show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field Sunday, ABC affiliate WLS reports.

According to police, a man groped a 23-year-old woman when she was in line for food. He then followed her to a Port-a-Potty and sexually assaulted her. Police are searching for the suspect, who’s described as five-foot-nine, between 40 and 50 years old and with thinning brown hair.

“We were notified of an assault of a female guest and immediately contacted Chicago Police during last night’s event at Wrigley Field,” says a spokesperson for the Chicago Cubs, who play in Wrigley.

“We are using every available resource to help authorities identify and apprehend the suspect and are working with CPD to address the matter quickly,” the spokesperson added. “We are encouraging anyone who may have information to please contact police.”

Foo Fighters will play Wrigley again Monday night.

