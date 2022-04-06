Win WIIL ROCK FEST Tix this morning!

VIP pass-holders will enter the festival through the express, VIP-Only Entrance lanes, using a commemorative 95 WIIL ROCK VIP laminate and wristband, which also provide full access to the 95 WIIL ROCK VIP grounds. VIPs will relax in the VIP Lounge, comfortable lounge seating, and event games. VIPs are offered a main stage viewing area, dedicated bars and specialty food vendors throughout, a festival merchandise booth, private charging capabilities (for additional purchase), private restroom facilities.
Included in the purchase:
General Admission entry
Custom laminate and lanyard
Festival Wristband for access to VIP area
Amenities:
Private viewing area
In area food vendors
In area alcohol/beer vendors
Early entry to festival grounds
VIP grounds entrance
Exclusive bathrooms access