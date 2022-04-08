      Weather Alert

Win VIP TIX For WIIL ROCK FEST This Morning!

Apr 8, 2022 @ 5:38am

This Morning Just After 8am On The 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show We Will Have Your Chance To Win Tix For 95 WIIL Rock Fest – Celebrating 30 Years Of Rock And Qualify You To Win VIP Tix!

95 WIIL Rock Fest
Celebrating 30 Years of Rock
Presented by 95 WIIL Rock, Impact Fuel Room and FM Entertainment
Saturday September 24, 2022
Venue:  Lake County Fairgrounds
1060 East Peterson Rd., Grayslake IL 60030
Shinedown, Falling In Reverse, Jelly Roll, Jackyl, Saliva, Royal Bliss, Through Fire, Lilith Czar.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am!
All Ages
Ticket price:  $85
VIP: $249
Doors:   12:00pm
VIP options will be available too:

VIP pass-holders will enter the festival through the express, VIP-Only Entrance lanes, using a commemorative 95 WIIL ROCK VIP laminate and wristband, which also provide full access to the 95 WIIL ROCK VIP grounds. VIPs will relax in the VIP Lounge, comfortable lounge seating, and event games. VIPs are offered a main stage viewing area, dedicated bars and specialty food vendors throughout, a festival merchandise booth, private charging capabilities (for additional purchase), private restroom facilities.

Included in the purchase:

General Admission entry
Custom laminate and lanyard
Festival Wristband for access to VIP area

Amenities:

Private viewing area
In area food vendors
In area alcohol/beer vendors
Early entry to festival grounds
VIP grounds entrance
Exclusive bathrooms access

Connect With Us Listen To Us On