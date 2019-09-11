Win leftover 95 WIIL ROCK Ticket Tuesday tix!

      Weather Alert

Sep 11, 2019 @ 7:21am

It’s time to cash in the old change jar.  So… How much change do you think a HOFBRAU liter will hold???  Here is mine.  Visit the Tom & Emily Facebook page and find my post about this.  Enter your guess in the comments of that post.  One guess per person, the first person to guess a amount lays claim to that amount.  We will announce the total amount & the winner at 7:15 this Thursday morning (9/12).  (UPDATE:  The change counting machine at the bank was full, so you have until Friday morning at 7:15 to get your guess in)

Find the post here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/

Here is the full money shot:

Good Luck, Tom

