WIN A HARLEY!!!

Join Tom Kief at House of Harley Davidson (6221 W Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53220) this Saturday starting at 10am for the Kill Winter Event!
“ The new 22’s are in” Check out the all new 2022 Harley Davidsons in stock in brand spanking ALL New Colors for 2022
You can register for your chance to WIN a TRIP to Daytona on this day, must be in person to register for Rolling Daytona, winner will be drawn at 4pm.
Plenty of other Rolling Daytona items for raffle prizes!
Live music from Big Al Wetzel
Tasty treats from the Street Za food truck!
Plus Tom will have your chance to win tickets to see:
Kid Rock at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Friday August 19th
and
Knotfest Roadshow with Slipknot and Cypress Hill at Alpine Valley on Saturday June 4th