WIIL ROCK WORLD PREMIERE Coldwards “Flatline”

December 1, 2023 4:32PM CST
We were all saddened by the loss of Wayne Swinny of Saliva last March. People that knew him came out in droves to shed light on what a great person he was. One of his friends who was impacted by his passing was Paul Crosby, who was the drummer for Saliva from 2000 until 2022, with a brief hiatus for about a year starting in 2018.
Recently, Paul started a new project with his sons Zac and Sean called Coldwards.
The new song called “Flatline” which was inspired by Wayne’s passing.
