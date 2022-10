6AM

Grow Three Inches

Sybaris

Racine Zoo Snake Licking

7AM

Toy Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

How To Smuggle Donkey Dongs

Emojis To Not Flirt With

8AM

SSSU Crazy Junk Guy

Prostitute And Lund Down Under

Bernie Brewer Slide Accident

9AM

Raccoon In A Bar

The Dildo Show

Jelly Roll Interview

Listen HERE !

If You Missed Your Favorite Bit, Or Want To Hear More Old Crap Check Out Our Weekend Rewind Page: Https://Www.95wiilrock.Com/ Shows/Weekend-Rewind/