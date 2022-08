6AM

Weed it Kush Colorado

SSSU Key Deer Tom’s Rabbit Story

7AM

Weed It Tom And Stino Speak French

Human Flesh Taste Cannibal Burger

Brian Gets A Golf Hole In One

8AM

AWAF Patrick The Drunken Pony

Boris Johnson Over Priced Pot

WIIL ROCK Girls Nipples

9AM

Stino Plays Leather Pants Grab Ass

Vibrator Fire Song

Ask A Junk Truck Guy Porn Shop

Listen HERE !

If You Missed Your Favorite Bit, Or Want To Hear More Old Crap Check Out Our Weekend Rewind Page: Https://Www.95wiilrock.Com/ Shows/Weekend-Rewind/