6AM

Death By Robot

Snoop Dogg On Wheel Of Fortune

Stino’s Horrible Bananas

7AM

Barney Gone Bad Documentary

North Korean Garbage

Blinded By Roulette

8AM

QVC F Bomb

OPT Why Does Nickelback Suck

Carlos Is Not A Mexican And Loves Nickelback

9AM

Japanese Guy Loves Wisconsin

Squirrel Attack Zoom Meeting

Schwarzenegger Waldo

Listen HERE !

If You Missed Your Favorite Bit, Or Want To Hear More Old Crap Check Out Our Weekend Rewind Page: Https://Www.95wiilrock.Com/ Shows/Weekend-Rewind/