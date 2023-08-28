WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 08/26/23
August 28, 2023 9:49AM CDT
6AM
Peeping Karen
Sturgis 2023 Three Songs
Jim Cantores Windy Day In Sturgis
Mrs Carol Stream
7AM
Turtle Pez
Teams Moving
BK Loser Gig
Workmans Comp Hemorrhoids
8AM
Mountain Dew Science
Chickpeas
Marlo Branden
Leah Ruins Boobs
9AM
Tim Sneezes
Its Not The Same
Butt Ducks And Arson
Alterian Tide Pods
