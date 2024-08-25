WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 08/24/24
August 24, 2024 9:05PM CDT
6AM
German Hot Cars And Hookers
SSSU Juvenile Gator
Porn Sub Leahs Joke Of The Day
Toms Hairy Butthole
7AM
Arcade With No Lady Room
AWAF Accomplished
SSSU Draw A Dick On It
Lice Flight
8AM
Things That Leah Puts In Her Body
Gay Double Standard
Wedding Tix
New Scrabble Words
9AM
Leahs Car Attack
Flirting With The Inlaws
Leahs Maggot Tooth
Like A Fart During Sex
