WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 08/24/24

6AM

German Hot Cars And Hookers

SSSU Juvenile Gator

Porn Sub Leahs Joke Of The Day

Toms Hairy Butthole

7AM

Arcade With No Lady Room

AWAF Accomplished

SSSU Draw A Dick On It

Lice Flight

8AM

Things That Leah Puts In Her Body

Gay Double Standard

Wedding Tix

New Scrabble Words

9AM

Leahs Car Attack

Flirting With The Inlaws

Leahs Maggot Tooth

Like A Fart During Sex

Hear the podcast HERE.

Hear all of our Spotify podcasts HERE

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.

Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE