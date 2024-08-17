95 WIIL ROCK 95 WIIL ROCK Logo

WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 08/17/24

August 16, 2024 11:53PM CDT
Tom & Leah

6AM
The Rapture At Soldier Field
Giant Cow Teets
Tix Tue Match Game Bang
Quinns Book Blood And Grenadine

7AM
White Collar Yoda Prison
Toms Dead People Smell
Wristbands Contest
Tom And Leah Go To The Movies

8AM
Boo Boos And Electric Mommy Kisses
Airplane Puke Bags
Chuck E Cheese Loan Tom A Kid
Coops BDay Party

9AM
Olympian Tom
Sasha The Bleeder
Green Day Giveaway
Country Violations

