WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 08/17/24
August 16, 2024 11:53PM CDT
6AM
The Rapture At Soldier Field
Giant Cow Teets
Tix Tue Match Game Bang
Quinns Book Blood And Grenadine
7AM
White Collar Yoda Prison
Toms Dead People Smell
Wristbands Contest
Tom And Leah Go To The Movies
8AM
Boo Boos And Electric Mommy Kisses
Airplane Puke Bags
Chuck E Cheese Loan Tom A Kid
Coops BDay Party
9AM
Olympian Tom
Sasha The Bleeder
Green Day Giveaway
Country Violations
