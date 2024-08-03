95 WIIL ROCK 95 WIIL ROCK Logo

WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 08/03/24

August 3, 2024 7:18AM CDT
Tom & Leah

6AM
Leah Says Hebron
Snail Uprising
Grilled Tourist
Toms Birthday Barty<sic> Funeral

7AM
Sausage Down A Hallway
Mouth Breathing Swimmers
UMQ Drunk Babysitter
Jack Off Contest

8AM
Give Me A Pedialite
Bike Wash
Toms Allergic To Nuts
Nipple Rejection

9AM
Farting At Disney
Olympic Cardboard Beds
Pooping In The Library
Quite Untalented

Hear the podcast HERE. (TBD)

Sh*t Show Tom

