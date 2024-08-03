WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 08/03/24
August 3, 2024 7:18AM CDT
WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 08/03/24
6AM
Leah Says Hebron
Snail Uprising
Grilled Tourist
Toms Birthday Barty<sic> Funeral
7AM
Sausage Down A Hallway
Mouth Breathing Swimmers
UMQ Drunk Babysitter
Jack Off Contest
8AM
Give Me A Pedialite
Bike Wash
Toms Allergic To Nuts
Nipple Rejection
9AM
Farting At Disney
Olympic Cardboard Beds
Pooping In The Library
Quite Untalented
Hear the podcast HERE. (TBD)
Hear all of our Spotify podcasts HERE
If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.
Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE