WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 07/27/24

July 29, 2024 4:53PM CDT
Tom & Leah

6AM
Raw Doggin Taylor Swift
Pancakes Crime Spree
Movie Actor Wood
Country Thunder Wristband Shadow Box

7AM
SSSU Jail Break In
Foreigner Fart Love
Toms Sperm Count
UMQ Stanley Dan

8AM
Milwaukee Pirates Baseball
Leahs Funeral Plan And Golf Tips
Broads Playin Basketball
Coffin Sex

9AM
Golden Slip n Slide
Found Finger
World Record Dog Fart
Price Of Stamps

