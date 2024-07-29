WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 07/27/24

6AM

Raw Doggin Taylor Swift

Pancakes Crime Spree

Movie Actor Wood

Country Thunder Wristband Shadow Box

7AM

SSSU Jail Break In

Foreigner Fart Love

Toms Sperm Count

UMQ Stanley Dan

8AM

Milwaukee Pirates Baseball

Leahs Funeral Plan And Golf Tips

Broads Playin Basketball

Coffin Sex

9AM

Golden Slip n Slide

Found Finger

World Record Dog Fart

Price Of Stamps

