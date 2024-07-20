95 WIIL ROCK 95 WIIL ROCK Logo

WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 07/20/24

July 20, 2024 7:43AM CDT
Tom & Leah

6AM
Leah Knows Movies
Charlette The Squirrel Girl
Tom In A Sea Of Lesbians

7AM
Hitler Orgasm
Fist Deep At The Zenda Tap
Leahs Family Toilet Procedures
Leah Gets Ear Sex With Toms Pen Cap

8AM
A Man Named Daniel
Boy Toy Diner
Lady Carol
AWAF Drunk Garth Brooks And Sheryl Crow

9AM
OPT Taking The Bosses Daughter
Ol Lady Pooper
Loitering With Leah
Crabby Tom Scabies Leah

Sh*t Show Tom

