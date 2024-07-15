WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 07/13/24

6AM

Pooping On A Plane

Lincoln Attack

Stage Fright At Wrigley

7AM

Bee Man

Leahs Hoo Hah Struggle

Brewers One Escalator

8AM

Leahs Owl Attack

Hiker Finds Bones

Leahs Penis Vein

Leahs Noodle Shooting

9AM

Parenting 101 Fireworks Edition

Sponge Tom Manageable Penis

Tom Has Tiny Teeth

Hat Drinks Peroxide Twice

