WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 07/13/24
July 14, 2024 9:47PM CDT
6AM
Pooping On A Plane
Lincoln Attack
Stage Fright At Wrigley
7AM
Bee Man
Leahs Hoo Hah Struggle
Brewers One Escalator
8AM
Leahs Owl Attack
Hiker Finds Bones
Leahs Penis Vein
Leahs Noodle Shooting
9AM
Parenting 101 Fireworks Edition
Sponge Tom Manageable Penis
Tom Has Tiny Teeth
Hat Drinks Peroxide Twice
