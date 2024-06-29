WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 06/29/24
June 29, 2024 12:06AM CDT
6AM
Baseballs And Bank Robbers
Body Weight Workout
Hat Is A Farmer
7AM
Poop Sales
AWAF Guinea Pig Medical
Lost With A Mountain Lion
A Face For Radio But Not The Words
8AM
Real Life GTA
Raw Dogging And Barebacking On A Plane
The Four D Of Mosquitoes
When Sneezes Kill
9AM
Train Seat Sex
Surgeon General Social Media Warning
SSSU Trike Machete Attack
Greg Evigan And Justin Timberlake
