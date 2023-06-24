WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 06/24/23
June 23, 2023 9:56PM CDT
6AM
High School Jump Street
Train Rage
Little Kid Baseball
Tom And Jola PDA
7AM
SSSU No Smack In The Not A Mall
Poop Art
Tom Has All The VD
Tix Tues Impression Me Much Fail
8AM
Metric Sex Talk
Ding Hizer Dump
Leah Hates Nice Weather
Berlin With Leah
9AM
Flushing It Out
Antibeotics sic
SSSU Dora The Cracksplorer
Tom Is A Hall Pass
