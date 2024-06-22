95 WIIL ROCK 95 WIIL ROCK Logo

WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 06/22/24

June 21, 2024 11:56PM CDT
Share
WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 06/22/24
Tom & Leah

WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 06/22/24

6AM
Poop Zoomies
Drunk Teacher
Diarrhea Clock
Leah Ditches Hat

7AM
System Of O Down
SSSU High School Book Burning
Baby Repo
Butt Seriously

8AM
Chlorine Leak
Cicada Buttholes
Cop Porn
Exploding Whale

9AM
Motel 6 Meat
Leah Is A Pimp
Frontier Kindergarten Graduation
Thirsty Pittsburgh

Hear the podcast HERE (TBD)

Hear all of our Spotify podcast HERE

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.

Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE

Sh*t Show Tom

Recent Posts