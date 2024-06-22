WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 06/22/24
June 21, 2024 11:56PM CDT
6AM
Poop Zoomies
Drunk Teacher
Diarrhea Clock
Leah Ditches Hat
7AM
System Of O Down
SSSU High School Book Burning
Baby Repo
Butt Seriously
8AM
Chlorine Leak
Cicada Buttholes
Cop Porn
Exploding Whale
9AM
Motel 6 Meat
Leah Is A Pimp
Frontier Kindergarten Graduation
Thirsty Pittsburgh
