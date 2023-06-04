95 WIIL ROCK 95 WIIL ROCK Logo

WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 06/03/23

June 4, 2023 10:49AM CDT
6AM
Eat Your Self
Weed Wed Leah Eats Corn
Meteorite Not Hot
Weed Wed Weed Coon

7AM
Leahs Glory Hole
Sky Dive For a Job
More Tar
Toms First Walk of Shame

8AM
Poopin cach
Weed In Da Butt
Wonka Wonka
Tix Tue F Up Under Seat Game

9AM
Don’t Click The Link Memaw
Spermato
Weed Wednesday Beer For Leah
Why Would You Listen

