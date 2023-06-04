WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 06/03/23

6AM

Eat Your Self

Weed Wed Leah Eats Corn

Meteorite Not Hot

Weed Wed Weed Coon

7AM

Leahs Glory Hole

Sky Dive For a Job

More Tar

Toms First Walk of Shame

8AM

Poopin cach

Weed In Da Butt

Wonka Wonka

Tix Tue F Up Under Seat Game

9AM

Don’t Click The Link Memaw

Spermato

Weed Wednesday Beer For Leah

Why Would You Listen

Hear the podcast HERE

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.

Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE.