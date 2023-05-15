95 WIIL ROCK 95 WIIL ROCK Logo

WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 05/13/23

May 15, 2023 8:58AM CDT
6AM
Too Old To Be President
Mustard And You And They
Broken Board

7AM
Mushroom Penis Head Hair
Edmund Fitz Leah
Best Bad Smells Brown University

8AM
King Sausage Fingers
Kimberly Air Flights
Birds And Bees At Bath Time

9AM
Toe Sucking Hotel
Peanut Butter No Hands
Milwaukee Van Landinghams

Hear the podcast HERE 

If you missed your favorite bit, or want to hear more old crap check out our Weekend Rewind page HERE.

Get all the really old stuff on our SoundCloud HERE.

