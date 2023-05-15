WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 05/13/23
May 15, 2023 8:58AM CDT
6AM
Too Old To Be President
Mustard And You And They
Broken Board
7AM
Mushroom Penis Head Hair
Edmund Fitz Leah
Best Bad Smells Brown University
8AM
King Sausage Fingers
Kimberly Air Flights
Birds And Bees At Bath Time
9AM
Toe Sucking Hotel
Peanut Butter No Hands
Milwaukee Van Landinghams
