6AM

SSSU Panty On Your Head

Iowa Husband Calling

Taste It Pigs Feet

7AM

Weed It In Jail

Dogs Head Out Window

SSSU Not A Crack Pipe

8AM

Things You Can On The Radio

Breaking Bad Auction

Stino’s New Dish Rack

9AM

Playing With Ourselves

How Much For Your Legs

Bologna A Car

Listen HERE!

If You Missed Your Favorite Bit, Or Want To Hear More Old Crap Check Out Our Weekend Rewind Page: Https://Www.95wiilrock.Com/ Shows/Weekend-Rewind/