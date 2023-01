6AM

Beaver Water

Charcuterie House

Urban Dictionary Alabama Booty Call

7AM

Stino Fixes Football

SSSU Where To Pee

AWAF Who To Pee On

8AM

Canadian 911

Where Chocolate Milk Comes From

Shave And A Haircut

9AM

Disturbed Sneeze

CFG 2023 Mad Lib

CFG 2023 MDR Friday Song

Listen HERE!

If You Missed Your Favorite Bit, Or Want To Hear More Old Crap Check Out Our Weekend Rewind Page: Https://Www.95wiilrock.Com/ Shows/Weekend-Rewind/