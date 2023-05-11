WIIL ROCK MORNING FALL ROAD TRIP – One space OPEN!!!

WIIL ROCK MORNING FALL ROAD TRIP – 2023 has one space OPEN!!!

CALL NOW – 833-T-L-Trips

THIS FALL THE WIIL ROCK MORNING SHOW IS CRUSING FROM BARCELONA SPAIN TO ROME ITALY, AND THEY WANT YOU TO COME ALONG!!!

On board the CELEBRITY EDGE!

September 21st to the 30th

Click HERE to book or call 833-T-L-TRIPS to get all the trip details and sign-up info.

Join 95 WIIL Rock and Host Tom Kief on a spectacular 7 Night Cruise from Barcelona to Rome with Celebrity Cruises this September! Board an overnight flight to Barcelona, Spain where you will spend one night in this classic city before boarding the Edge for a 7 Night Cruise. Visit the port town of Valencia before cruising to the Island of Ibiza, Spain to sample some of the freshest seafood in Europe. Continue to Portofino, Italy and admire the pastel colors of this secluded village then sail to Ajaccio, Corsica for a taste of the French Mediterranean with palm trees, sandy beaches and plenty of shopping with colorful cafes. The cruise will spend a full day in La Spezia, Italy where the famous sights of Florence, Cinque Terre and Pisa will come alive! End your time in the Mediterranean in Rome to disembark this colorful and wonderful trip.

CRUISE ITINERARY:

Thursday, September 21 Overnight Flight to Barcelona, Spain

Friday, September 22 Pre-night Hotel Stay in Barcelona, Spain

Saturday, September 23 Barcelona, Spain

Sunday, September 24 Valencia, Spain

Monday, September 25 Ibiza, Spain (Island of Ibiza)

Monday, September 26 At Sea

Tuesday, September 27 Portofino, Italy

Tuesday, September 28 Ajaccio, Corsica, France

Wednesday, September 29 Florence/Pisa, Italy

Thursday, September 30 Rome, Italy

*Roundtrip flights from Chicago O’Hare on United Airlines

*One night pre cruise in Barcelona, Spain

*7 Night’s onboard the Celebrity “Edge” (see itinerary on back & mention some ports)

*Meals and Entertainment Onboard

*Celebrity’s “Always Included” Onboard Amenities: Classic Beverage Package, Wi-Fi and Gratuities

*Private Transfers

*Travel Leaders-Discovery World Travel Tour Manager

*Welcome to the Mediterranean Group Cocktail Party

*Private WIIL ROCK events!

WIIL ROCK MORNING FALL ROAD TRIP – 2023 is SOLD OUT!!!

Travel Leaders is trying to get more space… call now to get on the waiting list! 833-T-L-Trips

THANKS TO: CELEBRITY CRUISES & TRAVEL LEADERS

WIIL ROCK MORNING FALL ROAD TRIP – 2023 has one space OPEN!!!

CALL NOW – 833-T-L-Trips

WIIL ROCK MORNING FALL ROAD TRIP – 2023 has one space OPEN!!!

CALL NOW – 833-T-L-Trips