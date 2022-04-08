      Weather Alert

WIIL ROCK FEST Tickets on sale NOW

Apr 8, 2022 @ 10:00am
95 WIIL Rock Fest
Celebrating 30 Years of Rock
Presented by 95 WIIL Rock, Impact Fuel Room and FM Entertainment

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Saturday September 24, 2022
Venue:  Lake County Fairgrounds
1060 East Peterson Rd., Grayslake IL 60030

Shinedown, Falling In Reverse, Jelly Roll, Jackyl, Saliva, Royal Bliss, Through Fire, Lilith Czar.

All Ages
Ticket price:  $85         VIP: $249
Doors:   12:00pm
Show:  1:15pm

TICKETS!

VIP details:

VIP pass-holders will enter the festival through the express, VIP-Only Entrance lanes, using a commemorative 95 WIIL ROCK VIP laminate and wristband, which also provide full access to the 95 WIIL ROCK VIP grounds. VIPs will relax in the VIP Lounge, comfortable lounge seating, and event games. VIPs are offered a main stage viewing area, dedicated bars and specialty food vendors throughout, a festival merchandise booth, private charging capabilities (for additional purchase), private restroom facilities.

Included in the purchase:

General Admission entry
Custom laminate and lanyard
Festival Wristband for access to VIP area

Amenities:

Private viewing area
In area food vendors
In area alcohol/beer vendors
Early entry to festival grounds
VIP grounds entrance
Exclusive bathrooms access

