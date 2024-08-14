WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 08/14/2024…. Metallica…. Jack White…. Beastie Boys….

Source: YouTube

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo performed a cover of Ministry’s “Just One Fix” during Chicago’s show at Soldier Field on Sunday with Trujillo praising Ministry for being a groundbreaking influence on the band as he invited the crowd to join in. Ministry later got word of it, thanking Metallica on Facebook for the tribute.

Jack White’s upcoming ‘No Name’ tour will feature spontaneous shows with dates announced last-minute. The tour will include small clubs, backyard events, and occasional festivals. White hinted that some shows might be decided on the day of the performance.

And finally, Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock and Mike D are calling for a recall of gold and platinum plaques after discovering a mix-up with their 1989 “Paul’s Boutique” plaque. The record, intended to feature their tracks, instead played Barry Manilow piano renditions. They are now urging for verification to ensure authenticity in all future music memorabilia.