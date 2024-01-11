WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 01/11/2024…. Static-X/Sevendust…. Sum 41…. James Kottak….

Source: YouTube

Sevendust and Static-X have announced a third leg of their co-headlining ‘Machine Killer’ tour for April/May. The two bands will be bringing Dope and local guys Lines Of Loyalty to open up the shows. You can check the bands out on the second leg of the tour when they hit the Radius in Chicago on Saturday, February 24th.

Sum 41 just shared a recent performance of them covering RATM’s “Sleep Now In The Fire” from their set at the 2023 Hellfest in France. They captioned the video by saying, “In the light of the news of RATM never performing again, we wanted to salute one of our all time favorite bands.”

And finally, James Kottak who spent two decades behind the drum kit for the Scorpions, along with being a founding member of Kingdom Come, passed away Tuesday at the age of 61. Kottak who admitted to struggling with alcohol throughout his career, also had brief stints with Dio, Warrant, and Montrose.