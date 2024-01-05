WIIL Rock Breakdown 01/05/2023…. Rage Against The Machine….Nirvana…. Billy Joel/Stevie Nicks…

Source: YouTube

Rage Against The Machine drummer Brad Wilk took to social media on Wednesday to let fans know that the band is hanging it up. Wilk apologized to fans and gave no reasoning behind the decision to call it quits. Hey… you never know…this isn’t the first time that they broke up.

Nirvana’s breakout album Nevermind has reached a major milestone. The record has officially spent 650 weeks on the Billboard 200, becoming the 9th most in history. The album sits just ahead of Michael Jackson’s Thriller and just behind G’N’R’s Greatest Hits.

And finally, there is a pretty hot ticket coming our way! Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks have a special “one night only” planned this summer at Soldier Field. It will be the first time the two performed together with tickets going on sale next Friday January 12th.