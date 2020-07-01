What would your “Sunshine State Update” headline be???
We do the Sunshine State Update almost daily on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show. That got me thinking… If I move to Florida ‘What will my SSSU headline be???’
So I GOOGLE’d “Florida Man” followed by my birthday to get the results.
Here is what I got: “Florida man who hid underwater arrested when he comes up for air, deputies say suspect accused of selling meth.”
Now it’s your turn. Get your results and post them on the post about this HERE on the Tom & Emily Facebook page. – Tom