WESTWOOD – It’s The End Of The World As We Know It… … …

WESTWOOD won the WIIL ROCK Morning Show musical challenge for the semifinal round of BANDEMONIUM.

Hear it HERE.

Verse 1

That’s great it starts with a pandem-

-ic That put us in a craze

You know Westwood’s not afraid (2,3,4)

Covid Delta Omicron, All our taste buds are gone

Hit’em with a lock down, watch’em all break

down

Speed it up, open up, false alarm, close it up

People start to wonder if the whole thing is a

cover up

Hydroxychloroquine didn’t help anything

What are we to do as the infection rates rise?

Rush a new vaccine so everyone can finally

breathe

And start to feel, all, right

West coast wildfires, Burning like a bunch of

flyers

Scatter through the California air and have the

people screaming

Oh oh, where to go? Population now controled

Shove them all in theaters so hollywood is still a-

go!

Stock up on your toilet paper, Harvey Weinstein

goes to jail

Stock markets crash and Nashville gets bombed

I’ll be making music with my best friends in a

basment and we’re all, pretty psyched!

Chorus

Verse 2

Proud boys raid the capitol, TV stations call it hell

Cargo ship gets stuck in the Suez Canal

Covid has a stronger grip, with another varient

Some people are terrified and some people don’t

give a shit

Give the people a relief, give them money for

their grief

Do whatever it’ll take to keep the riots off the

streets

Winter storms take over Texas, trading

gamestop’s getting hectic

To the moon and to the moon and to the moon it

climbs!

I’ll be on the Tom and Leah morning show,

Waiting for the upcoming, decline

Chorus

Verse 3

Eyes to the Ukraine, Putin’s taking everything

And everyone is laughing at a world war 3 meme

China guards its southern sea, no one seems to

disagree

Spy balloons are flying over the land of

democracy

Somethings got me thinking that the cold war

never really ended

Right? RIGHT!!

Chours

Bridge

Chorus

Outro

And nothing’s fine x3