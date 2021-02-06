The return of Web Wednesday gives you the chance for a post Valentine’s Day date with Theory of a Deadman!
Don’t have a valentine? Now you do! Theory are hosting a virtual meet & greet on Feb 17th at 7pm ET and want you to join!
Enter for a chance to win a virtual meet & greet with all four band members plus you’ll get a photo & video to commemorate the experience!
Your chance to enter is coming to the winstuff page this Wednesday!
You’ll have from Midnight until 11:59pm to enter!
If you would rather not take the chance of losing you can always buy your way in HERE!