Wayne Swinny of Saliva passes away.

Wayne Swinny, lead guitarist of Saliva, passed away Wednesday evening after suffering a surprise brain hemorrhage on Tuesday while on tour.

The news was released via the bands management in a Facebook post that read “It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Wayne Swinny, the guitarist of Saliva. Wayne passed away this afternoon from a Spontaneous brain hemorrhage while on tour. Details for the funeral arrangements will be announced shortly. Wayne will be missed by all those who knew him.”

Bobby Amaru, current lead singer of Saliva also posted about Wayne’s passing saying “I’m not even sure what to think or how to feel right now. My heart aches for Wayne’s family, his friends, and anyone who had the joy of being around him. My heart aches for his daughter Nikki. He loved that little girl so much. He was a Guitar Hero onstage with all the Rock ‘N’ Roll swag that most guitar players dream of. Offstage he was a proud father, an Ancient Aliens expert, and an incredible human who had zero enemies! He would go out of his way to make sure you had a good time. I’m grateful that I got to share almost 12 years of my life with Wayne on the stage and most importantly off the stage. He was the older brother I never had. I learned so much from him and we had a fucking blast together! I will cherish it all for the rest of my life! God Bless you Wayne. I know we’ll meet again!!”

Wayne was one of the founding members of Saliva.

R.I.P.

JP, Tom and Wayne of the WIIL ROCK staff with Wayne Swinny and Brad Stewart of Saliva at #Happens in Las Vegas 2023