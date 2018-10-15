Watch Smashing Pumpkins Brave A Haunted House In “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” Video

Smashing Pumpkins have premiered the video for their new single, “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts).”

Directed by Billy Corgan, the clip finds the reunited rockers braving the night in a haunted house as part of a Halloween promotion set up by a radio host, played by none other than Sugar Ray‘s Mark McGrath. You can watch the video now on YouTube.

“Silvery Sometimes” will appear on the upcoming Pumpkins album, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., due out November 16. It’s the band’s first album to feature original members Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin in nearly 20 years.

Later this fall, the Pumpkins will play a series of U.S. 30th anniversary tour dates, beginning November 28 in Madison, Wisconsin.

