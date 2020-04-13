Watch new video for The Hu’s “Wolf Totem,” featuring Jacoby Shaddix
Credit: E. Altankhuyag
Mongolian rockers The Hu have premiered a new video for their song “Wolf Totem,” featuring Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix.
The clip includes footage from the upcoming film The Retaliators, which features guest appearances by Shaddix and The Hu, as well as Mötley Crüe‘s Tommy Lee, plus members of Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills and Escape the Fate.
The Retaliators is due out this fall. You can watch the “Wolf Totem” video streaming now on YouTube.
The Hu previously reached the top five on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart with their song “Yuve Yuve Yu,” featuring From Ashes to New.
