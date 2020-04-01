Watch new trailer for upcoming Coachella documentary, ’20 Years in the Desert’
YouTube Originals
While Coachella 2020 won’t be happening until later this year in the fall, perhaps a sneak peek at two decades’ worth of the California festival can help you make it through the wait.
A new trailer for the upcoming documentary Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert is out now. The three-minute clip includes performance footage of Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Rage Against the Machine,Radiohead, Queens of the Stone Age, Billie Eilish and HAIM.
The film, which was produced by YouTube, will premiere on the streaming platform on April 10, the same day Coachella 2020 was supposed to start before it got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new dates for Coachella 2020 are October 9-11 and October 16-18.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)