Watch Metallica Rock “One” In 1996

Leading up to the deluxe reissue of …And Justice for All, Metallica has been sharing archival live footage of each of the 1988 album’s songs. They’ve now released a video for the record’s big single, “One.”

The “One” performance was recorded in Stockholm, Sweden, on November 16, 1996 — firmly in the middle of Metallica’s short-haired period. After about a minute of pyro, the metal legends launched into the classic anti-war anthem.

Metallica’s deluxe …And Justice for All reissue — which boasts five LPs, 11 CDs and four DVDs, along with a host of exclusive memorabilia — is due out November 2.

