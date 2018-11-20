Watch Fan Stage-Rush Stone Sour Concert; Immediately Gets Tackled By Security

A Stone Sour fan in Moscow learned the hard way that rushing the stage is a bad idea.

While frontman Corey Taylor was performing a solo rendition of the song “Bother,” a fan thought it would be a good idea to try and join the musician on stage. Before he even had time to regret his decision, a security guard flew from the other side of the stage like a NFL linebacker and delivered a crushing blow before dragging the fan away.

Taylor, who had been oblivious to the fan before the tackle, seemed only mildly bemused by the whole incident. “Sucks to be you, dude,” he said. At the end of the song, Taylor added with a smile, “Don’t come on my stage, motherf***er,” and then gave a “this is what happens when you do something stupid” shrug.

You can watch fan-recorded footage of the incident — including a slow-motion replay — now on YouTube.

The Moscow show was one of the last dates on Stone Sour’s European tour in support of the band’s new album, Hydrograd. They’ll play a trio of dates in Australia in December before returning to the U.S. for a one-off show in Anaheim, California on December 11.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.