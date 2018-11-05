Watch Dave Grohl Play With Beck And Karen O At Political Event

Dave Grohl performed at Swing Left’s The Last Weekend event in Los Angeles last week to encourage voting in this Tuesday’s midterm elections. The Foo Fighters frontman/Nirvana drummer hopped on drums to play alongside Beck and Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O.

With Beck, Grohl held the beat for “Where It’s At,” and he joined O and YYYs guitarist Nick Zinner to play their song “Heads Will Roll.” Footage of both songs is streaming now via Swing Left’s YouTube page.

Following the Swing Left event, Grohl and Beck reunited on Saturday at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Art + Film Gala to perform the latter’s ’90s slacker hit, “Loser.”

