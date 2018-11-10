Watch Avenged Sevenfold Perform Live Acoustic Rendition Of “Exist”

Avenged Sevenfold has released a live video for the band’s acoustic version of “Exist,” the 15-minute closing track from the 2016 album, The Stage. You can watch the performance, which was filmed last year at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, now on YouTube.

You’ll probably notice that the acoustic version of “Exist” is a good 10 minutes shorter than the original track. That’s because M. Shadows and company decided to scrap the long instrumental intro for the unplugged performance, as well as the spoken word outro by famed astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson. The end result turns the original sci-fi opus into a sweet, simpler tune.

For more of Avenged Sevenfold’s acoustic Grammy Museum performance, you can listen to the Live at the Grammy Museum album, which was released last December.

Avenged Sevenfold’s most recent release is the Black Reign EP, which consists of the four songs the band wrote for the Call of Duty: Black Ops video game franchise, including the new track, “Mad Hatter.”

