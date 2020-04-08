Watch a young Linkin Park rock “With You” and “Runaway” in archival live footage from 2001
ABC/Jeff Neira
Linkin Park has been digging into their archives as the 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory approaches, and the latest find is a pair of 2001 live videos.
The clips capture performances of the Hybrid Theory songs “With You” and “Runaway,” filmed live at Canes Bar & Grill in San Diego, California — a much smaller venue than the “Numb” rockers would eventually go on to play.
Previously, Linkin Park shared footage of the entire San Diego show while band members Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn and Dave “Phoenix” Farrell provided running commentary.
Hybrid Theory will officially hit the two-decade mark in October. Leading up to the big anniversary, Linkin Park is asking for you send in any photos, videos, ticket stubs, merch and other memorabilia or mementos from the Hybrid Theory era. If you’d like to share, visit LinkinPark.com/FanSubmission.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.